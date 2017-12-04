Waltmann to receive Wartburg Medal at December Commencement

August Waltmann, who graduated from Wartburg in 1964 with a degree in mathematics, will be recognized at the college’s December Commencement at 10:30 a.m. in Wartburg Chapel.
Waltmann joined the Wartburg faculty in 1969 and was an assistant football coach for several years. He organized the first Black History Week on campus in the 1970s and served on a number of faculty committees. He is now a professor emeritus of mathematics.
During his tenure, Waltmann also developed a system of elementary education experiences, which is now an integral part of the Teaching Elementary School Mathematics course.
After his retirement in 2003, Waltmann continued serving the Wartburg and Waverly communities as a volunteer at Redeemer Lutheran Church and Habitat for Humanity. He also went on two service trips to help with Hurricane Katrina recovery and is a member of the Lions Club. Waltmann also is a member of the Waverly Senior Center Board.
He is the recipient of the Lions highest international honor, the Melvin Jones Fellowship, as well as the highest Iowa Lions award, the Warren Coleman Award.
Waltmann’s wife, Barb is a 1965 Wartburg graduate. They have two daughters, Denise Waltmann and Cheryl Lundsgaard, a 1991 Wartburg graduate.
A list of past Wartburg Medal recipients can be found at www.wartburg.edu/wartburg-medal-recipients/.