Wartburg Community Symphony to open season Oct. 15

The symphony, under the direction of Jacob Tews, will honor the 500th anniversary of the beginning of the Protestant Reformation with “Mozart and Mendelssohn: A Reformation Celebration,” beginning at 8 p.m. in Neumann Auditorium on the Wartburg College campus.
The award-winning Korsakova has appeared in some of the world’s most prestigious concert halls, including Wigmore Hall in London, the Auditorium di Milano and the Grand Hall of the Moscow Conservatory. The Carolina Philharmonic artist-in-residence will join the symphony for Mozart’s “Sinfonia Concertante.”
The concert also will include Mendelssohn’s “Symphony No. 5 (Reformation)” and the world premiere of “Dawn of Glorious Day,” a Reformation-inspired piece by Tews.
To purchase tickets in advance, visit www.wartburg.edu/symphony. Season ticket packages also are available. Individual tickets are $16.50 for adults and $6.50 for students. Children 5 and younger are free. Wartburg College students are admitted free with their student IDs. Additional concert information will be available on the WCSO Facebook page at www.facebook.com/wartburgcommunitysymphony.
The Max and Helen Guernsey Charitable Foundation of Waterloo supports the symphony’s performance. Attendees are invited to join the Association of the Wartburg Community Symphony. Memberships will be available in the lobby. Members are issued priority-reserved seats and receive a tax-deductible gift credit.