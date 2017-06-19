New paraments reflect college’s mission

Paraments are used to visually transform worship spaces and reflect the message and mood of each church season. White paraments are typically used during the Christmas and Easter seasons, as well as during lesser festivals and commemorations.

But the Rev. Dr. Ramona Bouzard, Herbert and Cora Moehlmann Chaplaincy Chair and dean of the chapel, said these paraments may find their way to the front of the chapel more often because they “are so appropriate for our mission.”

The paraments illustrate the seven corporal works of mercy: feeding the hungry, giving drink to the thirsty, clothing the naked, sheltering the traveler, comforting the sick, visiting the imprisoned, and burying the dead. The same images are referenced in Matthew 25:34-40.

“They make visible a lot of what our students learn about vocation and service. Now you can walk into the sanctuary and see that,” Bouzard said.