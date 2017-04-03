Wartburg College RICE Day will celebrate student research, projects April 11

About 375 students will present research, exhibit projects, display art and air documentaries as part of the day, which celebrates academic excellence, innovation and enterprise.
Presentations begin at 8:30 a.m. at sites across campus. The public is invited to attend the events, including the Excellence in Teaching and Scholarship Convocation in Neumann Auditorium at 10 a.m., which honors outstanding students, professors and advisers.
“Whether listening to music performances, science presentations or watching award-winning documentaries, Wartburg’s RICE Day is a tremendous opportunity to come learn new things while celebrating the diversity of undergraduate scholarship that makes Warburg College such a special institution,” said Shawn Ellerbroek, director of undergraduate research and the Ralph E. Otto Professor in Chemistry.
Participating departments include: Business Administration, Accounting & Economics; Education; English & Modern Languages; Music; Social Work; Art; History; Religion & Philosophy; Journalism & Communication; Social Sciences; Biology; Biochemistry, Chemistry & Engineering Science; and Mathematics, Computer Science & Physics. There also will be presentations by students who participated in the Orange Connection mentoring program and the college’s Urban Studies programs in Des Moines and Denver, Colo.
Students representing peace and justice studies, the Scholars Program and the Institute for Leadership Education also will present. Student-created artwork will be on display in the Waldemar A. Schmidt Art Gallery and Room 114, both in Bachman Fine Arts Center.
The Castle Singers and Wartburg Choir will hold open rehearsals in the Choral Hall Room in Bachman Fine Arts Center at 3:45 p.m. and 4:50 p.m., respectively. The Wind Ensemble will rehearse at 4:50 p.m. in Bachman Fine Arts Center Room 100. The baseball, golf, lacrosse, softball, tennis and track and field teams will hold open practices between 4 and 6 p.m.
A full program, listing projects and sites, will be available at http://www.wartburg.edu/rice/ in the days before the event.