Wartburg Community Symphony Orchestra to perform

The Wartburg Community Symphony Orchestra will be offer a holiday concert Saturday, Dec. 9, in Neumann Auditorium on the Wartburg College campus.The 3 p.m. concert will be followed by a reception in the Bachmann Fine Arts Center lobby.“This concert is a perfect opportunity to introduce the orchestra to younger children or people new to the classical music world,” said Jacob Tews, Wartburg College Symphony Orchestra director. “The program isn’t overly long, is a matinee show, features some recognizable pieces and is a fun chance to highlight the immense talent in each section of the group during the build-an-orchestra portion of the afternoon.”The concert will begin with individual sections playing pieces by Giovanni Gabrieli, Wolfgang Mozart and Hubert Parry. The full orchestra will come together to play “Rigaudon” from Maruice Ravel’s suite “Le Tombeau de Couperin.”Dancers from local studios will perform to Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker Suite” after intermission.“There’s a lot of variety in the music. The Mozart piece is as elegant as expected, and the Parry piece oozes British charm. If nothing else, I think people will love adding the “Nutcracker Suite” to their Christmas festivities, especially when it’s danced by young dancers from the community,” said Tews.Tickets are available at www.wartburg.edu/symphony or at the door for $16.50 for adults and $6.50 for students. Children 5 years and younger are free. Wartburg College students are admitted free with their student IDs. For ticket information, call 319-352-8691 or 800-772-2085, ext 8691, or email wcs@wartburg.edu.