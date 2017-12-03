Wartburg College to offer Christmas Vespers service Dec. 10

Wartburg College will offer an Advent/Christmas Vespers service Sunday, Dec. 10, in the Wartburg Chapel.The 7 p.m. community worship service will feature familiar Christmas carols, candle lighting and a variety of Advent and Christmas music. Student-led preludial music will begin at 6:40 p.m.Wartburg’s Flute Choir, directed by Dominique Cawley, senior lecturer in music; Karen Black, college organist; the Wartburg Handbell Ensemble, directed by Tim Schumacher; the Psalm 149 worship dance group; Rosenchor, a women’s vocal group; Pinnacle, a student vocal group; and student organists Daniel Volkmann and Cody Birely will participate in the service.Scripture readings will focus on the Christmas story with a homily by the Rev. Ramona Bouzard, dean of the chapel and the Herbert and Cora Moehlmann Chaplaincy Endowed Chair. The Rev. Brian Beckstrom, campus pastor, will lead worship.