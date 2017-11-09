Wartburg’s Keep on Learning to present a user’s guide to theater

Steven Palmquist will present a series of lectures about the role theater plays in society during Wartburg’s Keep on Learning community education series, beginning Thursday, Nov. 16.In “Theatre: A User’s Guide,” Palmquist, who teaches at the University of Northern Iowa and sits on the Friends of Theatre UNI board, will use selections from plays to discuss different aspects of theatrical practice.Classes continue Nov. 30 and Dec. 7 and 14 in the Heritage Room of Saemann Student Center. Coffee will be served at 9 a.m., followed by the class from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Parking is available near Saemann Student Center for those entering campus via Wartburg Boulevard.Pre-registration is not required. The first class of each session is free; a $35 fee due at the second class covers the rest of the sessions.The Keep on Learning series is sponsored by Waverly Health Center. The Wartburg Alumni & Parent Relations Office coordinates Keep on Learning with the assistance of a volunteer committee. For more information, call 319-352-8491, email alumni@wartburg.edu or visit www.wartburg.edu/kol.