Internationally acclaimed organist to perform at Wartburg College

Douglas Cleveland, an internationally acclaimed organist and fellow at the University of Washington School of Music, will perform at Wartburg College on Sunday, Nov. 12.The free concert will begin at 3 p.m. in the Wartburg Chapel.Cleveland gained international attention in 1994 when he won first prize in the American Guild of Organists National Young Artists Competition. Since then, he has performed in 49 states and been invited to such venues as Westminster Abbey, the Berlin Cathedral and St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Melbourne.The John Delo Faculty Fellow has performed with the Chicago Symphony, the St. Louis Symphony and the National Symphony at the Washington Cathedral as well as several others. He has recorded four CDs, his most recent being “Douglas Cleveland Plays Rockefeller Chapel.”In addition to his work at the University of Washington, Cleveland also is the director of music and liturgical arts at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Medina, Wash.