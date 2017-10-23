‘Revisiting Past Exposures’ coming to Wartburg art gallery

An exhibition featuring the work of Matthew Terry will open Monday, Oct. 30, at Wartburg College’s Waldemar A. Schmidt Gallery.
“Revisiting Past Exposures” will be on display through Dec. 15. A gallery talk will begin at 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3, with a reception following from 6 to 8 p.m.
The exhibition is inspired by the idea that when a place is seen, an image of it is created in the mind, and until revisiting the location, it is viewed as the mind previously saw it.
“Sometimes upon returning, you realize things aren’t quite as you remembered, and these two sections of time don’t blend so smoothly into one another,” Terry said. “My project attempts to recreate this experience through presenting handheld presented images aligned with modern scenes.”
Terry earned a bachelor’s degree from the Academy of Art University.
The exhibition and reception are free and open the public. The gallery, in Bachman Fine Arts Center, is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.
