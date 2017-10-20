Wartburg history organizations host cemetery tours

The Wartburg College History Club and Phi Alpha Theta honor society will host the annual Harlington Cemetery Tour on Sunday, Nov. 5.Participants can walk among the graves with Terry Lindell, professor of history, as he shares stories of Waverly’s past residents and points out fascinating details of bygone years.The tour begins at 2 p.m. in the cemetery parking lot, 1001 First St. SW, Waverly. Proceeds from the $5 admission charge will benefit the two student organizations. Contact the Wartburg Department of Humanities at 319-352-8333 to register, or email Tyler Amick at tyler.amick@wartburg.edu to register or for more information.