Wartburg raises $89 million in $75 million campaign effort

Wartburg College announced today that it has raised a total of $89,582,393, exceeding a $75 million goal, for its Transforming Tomorrow campaign.“The generosity of the Wartburg community is stunning,” said President Darrel Colson. “To surpass our goal by such an amount shows that our students, faculty, staff, alumni, parents and friends are truly committed to our mission.”The five-year comprehensive campaign resulted in investments across campus, including more than 60 new donor-funded scholarships, which have already aided more than 170 students; the creation of six endowed chairs and professorships, which provide academic support to the college; the construction of the Knief Outdoor Athletics Pavilion, which provides practice space as well as amenities for fans and players alike; and the renovation of Clinton Hall into the McCoy Living and Learning Center, which features expanded common areas, a faculty-in-residence apartment and energy-efficient upgrades.“This momentous undertaking would not have been possible without the generosity of the donors, the devotion of those who shared the message of the campaign and the dedication of Wartburg’s faculty and staff,” said Mike McCoy, campaign co-chair.“We’re grateful for all those who participated in the campaign in so many ways,” said Marge McCoy, campaign co-chair. “Wartburg is blessed to have so many people who care about the college’s future and its mission.”A total of 12,589 donors made financial gifts to the campaign, including 5,844 first-time donors to Wartburg. Nearly 40 percent of alumni gave during the five-year window, and 57 percent of the money raised was in outright gifts.“The entire Wartburg community came together to transform tomorrow,” said Kirk Vogel, a 1983 Wartburg graduate and chair of the National Campaign Committee. “The commitment from our volunteers was extraordinary. It’s been great to see people from across the country and world lend their support to this effort to better serve our students.”Included in the $89 million total is a previously unannounced $2.7 million estate gift from Sylvia Schmidt. The Waldemar A. Schmidt Art Gallery bears the name of her late husband, a 1931 graduate remembered for his talent in art. The gift, the third-largest in Wartburg’s history, will establish the Durumway Farm Scholarship to be awarded to students from a farming background, with preference given to those from North Dakota. Overall, the campaign secured $34 million in scholarship gift commitments.For more information on the Transforming Tomorrow campaign, call the Wartburg Development Office at 319-352-8495 or toll-free at 866-219-9115 or visit www.wartburg.edu/transform.