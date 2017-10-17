‘Make Sense of Economics’ with Wartburg’s Keep on Learning

Fred Abraham, professor and head of economics at the University of Northern Iowa, will present a series of lectures about economics in a changing world during Wartburg’s Keep on Learning community education series, beginning Thursday, Oct. 19.In “Follow the Money: Making Sense of Economics in a Changing World,” Abraham will discuss supply, demand and markets; macroeconomic policies; deficit spending and the national debt; and international economics.“Since the discipline is so large, I have spent my entire adult life studying it and still have much to learn. My intent with this program is to select topics that will be most beneficial and interesting to the group,” Abraham said.Classes continue Oct. 26 and Nov. 2 and 9 in the Heritage Room of Saemann Student Center. Coffee will be served at 9 a.m., followed by the class from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Parking is available near Saemann Student Center for those entering campus via Wartburg Boulevard.Pre-registration is not required. The first class of each session is free; a $35 fee due at the second class covers the rest of the sessions.The Keep on Learning series is sponsored by Waverly Health Center. The Wartburg Alumni & Parent Relations Office coordinates Keep on Learning with the assistance of a volunteer committee. For more information, call 319-352-8491, email alumni@wartburg.edu or visit www.wartburg.edu/kol.