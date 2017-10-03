Wartburg to celebrate Homecoming & Family Weekend Oct. 12-15

“We look forward to having hundreds of alumni, parents and friends on campus throughout the weekend. It is always such a wonderful weekend to see everyone come together and share their pride in being a Wartburg Knight,” said Renee Voves, associate director of institutional advancement-alumni and parent relations and annual giving.
The public is invited to traditional Homecoming events, including Kastle Kapers, the student variety show; the parade; the Renaissance Faire, featuring student organizations, off-campus vendors (including new food vendors) and family-friendly activities; the football game; and Oktoberfest on the campus mall.
Kastle Kapers kicks off the festivities at 8 p.m. Thursday in Neumann Auditorium, followed immediately by the coronation of the Homecoming king and queen. A pep rally begins at 9:30 p.m. in Walston-Hoover Stadium. An encore performance of Kastle Kapers begins at 8:45 p.m. Friday.
Children ages 3-12 are invited to take part in the annual Wartburg Track & Field Children’s Track Meet on Saturday, 8:30-10 a.m., in the Hoover Fieldhouse & Track in the Wartburg-Waverly Sports & Wellness Center.
The Homecoming parade, which follows Fifth Street Northwest and First Avenue Northwest, begins at 10 a.m. Saturday. Grand marshals are the Revs. Larry Trachte, Ramona Bouzard and Brian Beckstrom, who have served as the college’s spiritual leaders for more than four decades. Trachte retired in 2009; Bouzard will retire in May 2018.
The Renaissance Faire on the campus mall begins at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
The Knights will take on the Loras Duhawks at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Walston-Hoover Stadium, followed by Oktoberfest on the campus mall from 4 to 6:30 p.m.
The W will offer $5 admission to the public Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
The public also is invited to:
The full schedule of events and online registration are available at www.wartburg.edu/homecoming.