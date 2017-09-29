Wartburg College Board of Regents announces new members

The Wartburg College Board of Regents recently announced two new members.Steve Meirink, a 1999 graduate from Eagan, Minn., was elected to a three-year term. Meirink is executive vice president and general manager of financial services for Wolters Kluwer, a global company providing information, software and services to the health care, tax, finance, legal and regulatory industries. In addition to his volunteer work with Feed My Starving Children, he also served on two Wartburg task forces focused on technology and engineering science in 2017. Meirink will serve on the board’s Business and Finance Committee.Mike Franzman, a 2000 graduate now living in Bettendorf, has been selected president-elect of the Wartburg Alumni Board. He joins the Board of Regents as an ex-officio member during the years he is president-elect (2017-19) and president (2019-21). Franzman is the owner of Quad Cities Periodontics and an adjunct assistant professor at the University of Iowa College of Dentistry. He is the local dental coordinator for the World Relief refugee association and provided no-cost dental treatments through the Iowa Mission of Mercy. Franzman will serve on the board’s Enrollment Management Committee.Tom Buchheim, a 1993 graduate from Sun Prairie, Wis., has moved into the role of Alumni Board president and will continue as an ex-officio member of the board from 2017 to 2019. He is the executive social media adviser for American Family Insurance.The Wartburg Board of Regents works with the president to provide fiduciary leadership for the college and is guided by the mission of the institution.