Choir sings at prestigious conference

It was a performance that almost never happened, yet now will never be forgotten.

The hesitation started with the application. Dr. Lee Nelson, Wartburg Choir director and Patricia R. Zahn Chair in Choral Conducting, had every faith in his singers, but one can never be certain that a choir is ready to perform at the American Choral Directors Association national conference, the highest honor a choir can earn in the U.S.

“Many of my colleagues have applied for the national conference and never been accepted,” he said. “It’s a lot of pressure, and when you are continually building the sound of a choir, it’s hard to know when you’ve arrived at that level.”