A papal performance: Carolan part of small choir that sang at Vatican celebrations

Every 25 to 50 years since 1300, the Catholic Church has called a jubilee year for the faithful to focus on reconciliation and solidarity. Even more infrequent are special jubilee years, which Pope Francis opened Dec. 8, 2015.

The Extraordinary Year of Mercy ended Nov. 20, with a closing Mass at the Vatican, and Trevor Carolan ’11, as a member of the Basilica of Saint Mary’s Schola Cantorum, was asked to sing at the event.

“Pope Francis has been revolutionary in the Catholic Church in terms of outreach to the poor, prisoners, and the needy. He talks about the need for all of us to focus on mercy, not only through prayer, but also through outreach and action, and this jubilee year was a way for us to focus on this,” Carolan said.