Wartburg to host Iowa Private College Week visitors July 31-Aug. 4

High school students and their parents will gain insight into life at Wartburg College during Iowa Private College Week, July 31 through Aug. 4.
Iowa Private College Week is a weeklong celebration encouraging prospective students to explore Iowa’s private colleges and universities. At Wartburg, visitors will meet with professors and coaches, talk with current students and tour the campus. Sessions begin at 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. in Saemann Student Center.
High school students and their parents also can learn more about financial assistance, including Pell Grants and Iowa Tuition Grants.
“Wartburg traditionally has some of the highest number of visitors to private college week in the state and we look forward to rolling out the ‘orange’ carpet for our guests that week,” said Todd Coleman, assistant vice president for admissions. “Iowa Private College Week is just a quick glimpse of Wartburg, and we encourage students to come back for a longer visit during the school year.”
All visiting students will receive a $500 scholarship per year if they enroll at Wartburg.
Twenty-five Iowa colleges and universities will participate in IPCW with synchronized schedules that allow families to visit up to two campuses each day. Registered students will be entered into drawings from IPCW for prizes that include Amazon gift cards, a GoPro Hero camera and iPad Mini.
High school students interested in visiting Wartburg during Iowa Private College Week can register at www.wartburg.edu/ipcw/ or contact Wartburg’s Admissions Office at admissions@wartburg.edu or 800-772-2085.
Wartburg, a four-year liberal arts college internationally recognized for community engagement, enrolls 1,482 students. Wartburg is affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America and named after the castle in Germany where Martin Luther took refuge disguised as a knight during the stormy days of the Reformation while translating the Bible from Greek into German.