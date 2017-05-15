Thompson will be student speaker at Wartburg Commencement May 28

Calyn Thompson will deliver the student address at the Wartburg College Commencement on Sunday, May 28.Wartburg President Darrel Colson chose Thompson, who’s majoring in journalism and communication with a minor in leadership, to give the remarks on behalf of the Class of 2017 at the ceremony, beginning at 1:30 p.m. in the Hoover Fieldhouse & Track in the Wartburg-Waverly Sports & Wellness Center.Thompson is a Regents Scholar and a recipient of the Dean’s Honor Cord, awarded to seniors with the top 40 cumulative GPAs. She was awarded the Department of Journalism & Communication’s coveted Maggie Garland Award, an annual honor given to an outstanding student media member. Thompson reported and anchored for the on-campus television news show, Cedar Valley Today.In addition to being inducted into two national honor societies, Thompson was a member of the Society of Collegiate Journalists, the Public Relations Student Society of America, Student Senate, Knight Vision, and the Homecoming Committee, as well as an orientation staff leader.She has interned in Sen. Charles Grassley’s Des Moines office and twice at KCRG-TV9 News in Cedar Rapids.“Coming to Wartburg College has been one of the best decisions I have ever made. I have learned so much about myself and what I want to do for a career,” Thompson said. “The faculty and staff have been so supportive and helpful, and I’m so thankful for everything I’ve learned both in and out of the classroom. I’m grateful I will forever be a part of the Wartburg community and family.”Thompson, of Norwalk, is the daughter of Tommy and Connie Thompson. Following graduation, she will be a multimedia journalist at KIMT-TV in Rochester, Minn.