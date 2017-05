Wartburg College is sponsoring a Law School Admission Test (LSAT) prep class Sunday, May 14, from 2 to 6 p.m., in Luther Hall 201 on the Wartburg campus.The class, which is open to everyone, will be taught by an experienced LSAT prep instructor. Participants will gain valuable information and test strategies as they prepare for the exam.The cost of the class is $50. For more information or to register, contact Karen Thalacker at 319-352-6163 or karen.thalacker@wartburg.edu.