Wartburg students, recent graduates honored at student broadcast competition

More than 20 Wartburg College students and recent graduates were honored with an Iowa Broadcast News Association Award during the association’s annual convention April 22 in Johnston, Iowa.
At KWAR, the college radio station, Jarren Ford earned first-place in In-Depth Reporting, while Tyler French and Jonathon Mohwinkle earned second place for their Sports Play-by-Play reporting.
Calyn Thompson earned second place in the News Anchor category for her work on “Cedar Valley Today,” the college’s morning news program.
French and Sam Sides took home first place in Sports Play-by-Play for their work on Knight Vision Sports, the college’s live-streaming sports network.
Under the Knight Vision News division, Tugboat Media, composed of Elizabeth Jewitt, Amanda Groff, Allix Williamson, Mark Nalefski, Austin Boyke and Brady Frieden, earned second place in the Feature category for “Legendary: The Buzz Levick Story.”
“Where Patriots Gather,” a documentary by Horizon Studios, composed of Kaitlyn Behnken, Molly Schmitt, Karina Devine, Jonathan McClendon, Taylor Jensen, Meghan Parman and Derica Jakoubek, earned second place in the In-Depth/Series category. Earning an honorable mention in the same category was “Staying Above the Fold,” produced by Rag Tag Media, composed of Jon Nuehring, Joshua Harms, Dexter Bass, Trevor Oates, Tyler Turner, Chase Kleopfer and Jessica Donahue.
