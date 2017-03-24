Wartburg honors several with leadership, service awards

Several Wartburg College students, faculty and staff were honored during the 24th annual Leadership and Service Award Ceremony Saturday, March 18.The awards recognize and highlight leadership and service contributions to the Wartburg and Waverly communities.Tyler Vogel of Oelwein received the Debbie E. Heida Award, which recognizes a junior or senior who has made significant contributions to the Wartburg community through leadership and service. Heida is a former vice president for student life and dean of students at Wartburg.Dell Association for Peace and Justice Peacemaker Awards, which honor freshmen, sophomores and juniors, were presented to Kimberly Cespedes of Costa Rica, Dragoslava Barzut of Bosnia and Herzegovina and Allison Maybee of Iowa Falls. Ce “Lily” Zheng of China received the Dell Award, which honors seniors. The awards are named for Robert T. Dell, who taught religion at Wartburg from 1959 until his death in 1976. He also pioneered campus peace studies, supported civil rights and anti-war movements and counseled students. Award recipients must demonstrate leadership in peace and justice issues and serve as facilitators for dialogue about political, racial, religious and sexual issues.The Wartburg Nobility Award recognizes freshmen, sophomores and juniors who have made meaningful and significant contributions to the college and community through their vision, action and diligence. This year’s winners include Abdulrahman Abdul of Saudi Arabia; Naomi Alene of Aurora, Colo.; Barzut; Peter Brennan of Indianola; Morgan Johnson of West Des Moines; Irnea Muhovic of Kosovo; Maya Weatherall of Chicago; and Amanda Wright of La Crescent, Minn.Nothizile Ncube of South Africa was named the Outstanding International Senior for her academic successes and willingness to help other students navigate their academic journeys.The 2017 Outstanding Service Award, which recognizes formal student organizations and informal students groups, was presented to Ben Sass of Cedar Rapids; David Fitzgerald of Dubuque; Chris Tomkins of Dubuque; Ryan Yoder of Urbandale; Tanner Eckhart of Big Lake, Minn.; Blake Mahoney of Des Moines; Clay Henning of Plymouth, Wis.; and Zach Hovick of Roland. The men, who are suitemates in The Residence, partnered with Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community to host Mimosas and Manicures, where the mimosas are alcohol free and the men are willing to paint the residents’ fingernails.The Outstanding Student Organization Award was given to the Black Student Union for demonstrating a commitment to its mission through engagement in campus events, like Homecoming, fundraising and facilitating MLK Week events. The organization also hosted an on-campus event with Eddie Moore, a diversity leader.Tony Smith, associate director of alumni and parent relations, and Mallory Luensmann, admissions counselor, were honored with the Outstanding Advisor Award for their work with Dance Marathon.Spirit of Student Life Awards were presented to LeAnn Faidley, professor of engineering; Brian McQueen, assistant professor of sociology; and Scott Sharer, director of plant operations. This award honors faculty and staff who are committed to encouraging and supporting students. The honorees exhibit a student-centered approach that embodies Wartburg’s mission of challenging and nurturing students.