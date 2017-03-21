Wartburg’s Symphonic Band concert set for April 1

The Wartburg Symphonic Band will celebrate the spirit of April Fools Day during its final concert of the year Saturday, April 1, at 7:30 p.m., in Neumann Auditorium.The Symphonic Band, under the direction of interim director Richard Scheffel, mostly will perform light-hearted pieces like “Prelude, Siciliano and Rondo” by Sir Malcolm Arnold.Seniors in the Symphonic Band also will be recognized during the performance.The concert also will feature Wartubium, Wartburg’s tuba and euphonium ensemble, which will present well-known pieces not originally written for their instruments, but masterfully arranged for the ensemble. Their selections include John Philip Sousa’s “El Capitan” and “Simple Gifts,” a piece arranged by Bryan Doughty to raise money for the victims of the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012.