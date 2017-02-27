Wartburg Trumpet Festival to feature Twin Cities ensemble

The Twin Cities Trumpet Ensemble will be the featured guest at the Wartburg Trumpet Festival finale concert Friday, March 10.The ensemble, under the direction of James Olcott, will perform along with the Wartburg Trumpet Choir and the Festival Mass Choir. The 7 p.m. concert will be in the Wartburg Chapel. Free-will donations will be accepted.More than 40 high school participants from across Iowa will participate in the two-day festival founded by Scott Muntefering, Wartburg’s Eugene and Ruth Weidler Drape Distinguished Professor in Music.At the finale concert, the Festival Mass Choir will perform “Antiphon for Trumpets” by Stan Pethel, “Three Pieces” by Everett Gates and “Three for Four” by Vera Horven and Olcott. The concert will end with Olcott’s “Evergreen Fanfare.” The Wartburg Trumpet Choir will perform several selections, including “Wartburg Fanfare” by John Wagner and “Gallant and Gay We’ll March Away/Hurrah” by John Philip Sousa.The Twin Cities Trumpet Ensemble, which also will perform Thursday, March 9, at 7 p.m., in the Wartburg Chapel, will play “Soundings” by Brian Balmages and “Bugler’s Holiday” by Leroy Anderson among several other selections. The Wartburg Trumpet Choir will join the ensemble for “Triumphal March” from “Aida” by Giuseppe Verdi.Participants from Iowa include:Andy SimonsCourtney SmithKatelyn HinnersOlivia MummMadison OwenJosh GavinCaden MurphyBrady OlesonJosh SmithOlivia BackesCody MuellerJosie HemesathLauren RobertsElizabeth FolkersDiane RolfKaylee ThomaCarlee BertramKeturah SaukeAlyssa HoeyRandy DavenportNathan ElsberndTheresa Gruber-MillerPavin EsbaumMakayla SchluterEthan St. JohnDerek TenPasEmily DuffIsabelle KaneSam LundtKennadi NeilKatie SauerbreiGrant WeepieAdam DolfCameron RhodeAyden MathiasAlexandra TorresBrianna VillarrealKali AissenHaley EckermanJordan GomesJohnathan KrugerTrey LantzkyAshley Schultz