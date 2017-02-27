Wartburg Trumpet Festival to feature Twin Cities ensemble

The ensemble, under the direction of James Olcott, will perform along with the Wartburg Trumpet Choir and the Festival Mass Choir. The 7 p.m. concert will be in the Wartburg Chapel. Free-will donations will be accepted.
More than 40 high school participants from across Iowa will participate in the two-day festival founded by Scott Muntefering, Wartburg’s Eugene and Ruth Weidler Drape Distinguished Professor in Music.
At the finale concert, the Festival Mass Choir will perform “Antiphon for Trumpets” by Stan Pethel, “Three Pieces” by Everett Gates and “Three for Four” by Vera Horven and Olcott. The concert will end with Olcott’s “Evergreen Fanfare.” The Wartburg Trumpet Choir will perform several selections, including “Wartburg Fanfare” by John Wagner and “Gallant and Gay We’ll March Away/Hurrah” by John Philip Sousa.
The Twin Cities Trumpet Ensemble, which also will perform Thursday, March 9, at 7 p.m., in the Wartburg Chapel, will play “Soundings” by Brian Balmages and “Bugler’s Holiday” by Leroy Anderson among several other selections. The Wartburg Trumpet Choir will join the ensemble for “Triumphal March” from “Aida” by Giuseppe Verdi.
Participants from Iowa include:
AGWSR
Andy Simons
Alburnett
Courtney Smith
Ar-We-Va
Katelyn Hinners
Olivia Mumm
Madison Owen
Burlington Notre Dame
Josh Gavin
Caden Murphy
Brady Oleson
Josh Smith
Central Elkader
Olivia Backes
Cody Mueller
Columbus Catholic (Waterloo)
Josie Hemesath
Lauren Roberts
Des Moines North
Elizabeth Folkers
Don Bosco (Gilbertville)
Diane Rolf
Kaylee Thoma
Hampton-Dumont
Carlee Bertram
Keturah Sauke
Jesup
Alyssa Hoey
Mason City
Randy Davenport
Nathan Elsbernd
Mount Vernon
Theresa Gruber-Miller
North Cedar
Pavin Esbaum
Makayla Schluter
Ethan St. John
Sioux Center
Derek TenPas
Starmont
Emily Duff
Wapsie Valley
Isabelle Kane
Sam Lundt
Kennadi Neil
Katie Sauerbrei
Grant Weepie
West Central
Adam Dolf
Cameron Rhode
West Liberty
Ayden Mathias
Alexandra Torres
Brianna Villarreal
Waverly-Shell Rock Kali Aissen
Haley Eckerman
Jordan Gomes
Johnathan Kruger
Trey Lantzky
Ashley Schultz