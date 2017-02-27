Wartburg Trumpet Festival to feature Twin Cities ensemble

February 27, 2017

The Twin Cities Trumpet Ensemble will be the featured guest at the Wartburg Trumpet Festival finale concert Friday, March 10.

The ensemble, under the direction of James Olcott, will perform along with the Wartburg Trumpet Choir and the Festival Mass Choir. The 7 p.m. concert will be in the Wartburg Chapel. Free-will donations will be accepted.

More than 40 high school participants from across Iowa will participate in the two-day festival founded by Scott Muntefering, Wartburg’s Eugene and Ruth Weidler Drape Distinguished Professor in Music.

At the finale concert, the Festival Mass Choir will perform “Antiphon for Trumpets” by Stan Pethel, “Three Pieces” by Everett Gates and “Three for Four” by Vera Horven and Olcott. The concert will end with Olcott’s “Evergreen Fanfare.” The Wartburg Trumpet Choir will perform several selections, including “Wartburg Fanfare” by John Wagner and “Gallant and Gay We’ll March Away/Hurrah” by John Philip Sousa.

The Twin Cities Trumpet Ensemble, which also will perform Thursday, March 9, at 7 p.m., in the Wartburg Chapel, will play “Soundings” by Brian Balmages and “Bugler’s Holiday” by Leroy Anderson among several other selections. The Wartburg Trumpet Choir will join the ensemble for “Triumphal March” from “Aida” by Giuseppe Verdi.

Participants from Iowa include:

AGWSR
Andy Simons

Alburnett
Courtney Smith

Ar-We-Va
Katelyn Hinners
Olivia Mumm
Madison Owen

Burlington Notre Dame
Josh Gavin
Caden Murphy
Brady Oleson
Josh Smith

Central Elkader
Olivia Backes
Cody Mueller

Columbus Catholic (Waterloo)
Josie Hemesath
Lauren Roberts

Des Moines North
Elizabeth Folkers

Don Bosco (Gilbertville)
Diane Rolf
Kaylee Thoma

Hampton-Dumont
Carlee Bertram
Keturah Sauke

Jesup
Alyssa Hoey

Mason City
Randy Davenport
Nathan Elsbernd

Mount Vernon
Theresa Gruber-Miller

North Cedar
Pavin Esbaum
Makayla Schluter
Ethan St. John

Sioux Center
Derek TenPas

Starmont
Emily Duff

Wapsie Valley
Isabelle Kane
Sam Lundt
Kennadi Neil
Katie Sauerbrei
Grant Weepie

West Central
Adam Dolf
Cameron Rhode

West Liberty
Ayden Mathias
Alexandra Torres
Brianna Villarreal

Waverly-Shell Rock Kali Aissen
Haley Eckerman
Jordan Gomes
Johnathan Kruger
Trey Lantzky
Ashley Schultz