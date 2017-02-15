Wartburg student media win awards at ICMA conference

Wartburg College student media won 18 awards at the annual Iowa College Media Association conference Feb. 2-3 in Des Moines. Wartburg’s Cedar Valley Today and Knight Vision won 10 awards, the Trumpet earned three and KWAR-FM Radio earned five.Wartburg came away with three of the four awards in Best Long Form Documentary. Tirrena Collins, Jeanne Edson, Jessica Grant, Dan Haack, Jenny Kuennen, Mauricio Guiterrez and Ali Schuetz, members of Summit Features won second place for the documentary “Tu is Better than One.” Jon Nuehring, Josh Harms, Dexter Bass, Trevor Oates, Tyler Turner, Chase Kleopfer and Jessica Donahue of Rag Tag Media won third place for “Staying Above the Fold.” Tugboat Media’s Elizabeth Jewitt, Amanda Groff, Allix Williamson, Brady Frieden, Austin Boyke and Mark Nalefski earned an honorable mention for “Legendary: The Buzz Levick Story.”The Wartburg College Knight Vision staff won first place (Wartburg volleyball versus Loras) and third place (Wartburg women’s basketball versus Luther) for Best Sportscasting. Cedar Valley Today was given first place for Best News Programming (Dec. 10, 2015 Christmas on Main show) and honorable mention for Best Newscast (Nov. 11, 2015 broadcast).For Best News, Public Affairs and Sports Storytelling Package, Calyn Thompson won second place for “Company Makes Pitching Mounds” and honorable mention for “Outfly 2016.” Alyssa Kozak earned third place in the same category for “Lucy at Bartels.”In the radio division, KWAR came away with first and second place awards for Best Sports Broadcast. Tyler French and Brett Blakemore earned first place the Wartburg men’s basketball versus Central. French teamed up with Jon Mohwinkle for the second place award, broadcasting Wartburg men’s basketball versus Luther.Jarren Ford received the second place award for Best Radio News Programming for his investigative report on cyber bullying; Irnea Muhovic was given an honorable mention in the same category for her investigative report on terrorist attacks.In Best Show the trio of Andrea Weiss, Abby Singleton and Elizabeth Morris were given honorable mention for their radio show, “Those Girls.”The Wartburg Trumpet won three awards in the Multimedia category: Ian Coon, second place for Best Sports Photograph; Kaitlyn Williams, honorable mention for Best Opinion/Editorial Leadership; and the staff received honorable mention in the Best Page 1 category.Student media advisers are Chris Wilson (Cedar Valley Today), KatieJo Kuhens (Knight Vision), Pam Ohrt (KWAR) and Cliff Brockman (Trumpet).ICMA is made up of 12 colleges across the state. The annual conference is held in conjunction with the Iowa Newspaper Association.