Wartburg Choir, ISU Cantamus to perform together Feb. 23

The Wartburg Choir and Iowa State University’s Cantamus women’s choir will perform in the Wartburg College Chapel on Thursday, Feb. 23.The 5 p.m. concert will feature the choral ensembles’ National American Choral Director’s Association performance literature. Free-will offerings will be accepted to help offset the cost of travel.More than 400 choirs from around the world applied to perform at the 2017 National ACDA convention; only 25 were accepted. Of those selected, six were collegiate ensembles.“This is the most important musical achievement in my career,” said Lee Nelson, Wartburg Choir director and the Patricia R. Zahn Endowed Chair in Choral Conducting. “I couldn’t be more proud of the Wartburg Choir for being chosen. Singing at this convention is the highest honor a choir can receive in the nation.”The National ACDA Convention will be March 8-11 in Minneapolis. In addition to the convention performance, The Wartburg Choir also will perform Thursday, March 9, at 7:30 pm., at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Apple Valley, Minn.