Wartburg students selected for 2017 national intercollegiate honor band

Three Wartburg College students were selected to perform with the prestigious College Band Directors National Association Small Band Programs Intercollegiate Band on March 18 in Kansas City.Freshman Garrett Arensdorf will play in the tuba section, while junior Stephen Klaassen will play percussion. Senior Emily Brekuntich was selected as the second flute alternate. Craig Hancock, Wartburg’s director of bands, said this was the first time the college has nominated someone for this honor.“I am honored to have the opportunity to work with other students from around the nation who exhibit a high level of musicianship,” Klaassen said.The 120-member band, conducted by Gary D. Green, emeritus professor of music and director of bands at the Frost School of Music at the University of Miami, represents 59 schools. They will perform March 18 in the Kauffman Center for Performing Arts during the association’s annual conference in Kansas City.