Caleb Milius ’17

On one of my free days in Uganda, I had the amazing opportunity to go on a gorilla trek. I was actually recommended to take the trip if I had any free time by Dr. Westen, who had taken a class to Tanzania. The trek itself took a lot of hard work to locate the gorillas, but the journey gave me an opportunity to meet and talk with not only the other travelers but the guides who were leading us. I began to understand that there is an extremely low percentage of Ugandans who will ever see the gorillas in their lifetime even though they have lived within the same country for their entire life. This experience was able to show me the effects that tourism can play in a country like Uganda as it affects the country and the people.