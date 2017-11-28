IPTV to broadcast Christmas with Wartburg highlights

Iowa Public Television will air two broadcasts of its hourlong production of the 2015 Christmas with Wartburg concert during the month of December.The 68th annual Christmas with Wartburg concert, “Rejoice in the Living Water,” connected the Christmas season with regeneration and rebirth through music, art and word.Concert highlights will air statewide on IPTV.1 stations Friday, Dec. 15, at 9:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 24, at 4 p.m.Performing groups include the Wartburg Choir, Wind Ensemble, Castle Singers, Ritterchor men’s choir, the all-female St. Elizabeth Chorale, Kantorei and the Handbell Choir.Tickets for the 70th annual Christmas with Wartburg concerts, “From Heaven Above,” in Waverly and West Des Moines are available at www.wartburg.edu/christmas/ or at the door. Tickets are $18 for the evening Waverly show Dec. 2 and $20 for the West Des Moines performance Dec. 1. All other Waverly shows are sold out.The IPTV taping and production of a commemorative DVD and CD were made possible by a donation from Sukup Manufacturing. The DVD and CD also are available for purchase at www.wartburg.edu/recordings/.