Wartburg College Symphonic Band to perform Nov. 30 to benefit Retrieving Freedom

The Wartburg College Symphonic Band will perform a benefit concert for Retrieving Freedom Inc. on Thursday, Nov. 30, at 7:30 p.m., at the Waverly Area Veteran’s Post.The college’s Flute Choir and Wartubium, a tuba and euphonium choir, also will perform. Freewill donations will be accepted. Retrieving Freedom Inc. is a Waverly nonprofit that trains service dogs to help veterans, children with autism and individuals living with diabetes. Victor, a service-dog-in-training named after Wartburg’s mascot, Sir Victor, will be at the concert. He was trained by Marit and Les Beisner, both Wartburg College graduates, and their sons, Luke and Noah, who are sophomores at Wartburg.Under the direction of Scott Muntefering, the Symphonic Band will perform works by famous bandleader John Philip Sousa, including “Fugue on Yankee Doodle,” “Gliding Girl” and “Flashing Eyes of Andalusia.” Bard Mackey, a Wartburg instructor, will join the band on “I’ve Made My Plans for Summer,” another Sousa favorite.The Flute Choir, under the direction of Dominque Cawley, will perform “Let it Snow” and “Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer.” Richard Scheffel will lead Wartubium in “Joy to the World,” “In the Bleak Midwinter” and “Only Eight Days of Christmas.”