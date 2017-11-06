Wartburg-Waverly Festival of Trees begins Nov. 29

The holiday display, open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, combines the efforts of the college and the community, with Christmas trees decorated by academic departments, offices and student organizations at Wartburg and community businesses and nonprofits.
For those interested in decorating a tree to display, the deadline to sign up is Monday, Nov. 20. For more information and/or to register a tree, visit www.wartburg.edu/trees.
The festival attracts about 5,000 guests, including those visiting the community for events like Christmas with Wartburg, Waverly’s Christmas Greetings on Main, Wartburg’s December Commencement, the Wartburg Community Symphony Holiday Concert and the Wartburg Candlelight Vespers Service.
New to this year’s festival will be a People’s Choice Award. Visitors will have the chance to vote for their favorite tree.