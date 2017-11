The Wartburg College Knightliters Jazz Ensemble will present its annual fall concert Saturday, Nov. 11.The free performance begins at 7:30 p.m. in the McCaskey Lyceum in Saemann Student Center. The concert will be live-streamed at www.wartburg.edu/knightvision.The Knightliters, under the direction of Josh Hakanson, will perform arrangements from Benny Carter of Count Basie fame, Sammy Nestico, Duke Ellington, Fred Sturm and other contemporary jazz ensemble arrangers and composers. Student soloists will be featured through the performance.