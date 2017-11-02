Wartburg hosts third annual Spooky Science Night on Nov. 4

Wartburg College science students will host their third annual Spooky Science Night on Saturday, Nov. 4, in the Science Center.The demonstrations will begin at 6 p.m. in multiple Science Center rooms. Though all ages are welcome, the demonstrations are geared toward 5- to 12-year-olds. Costumes also are encouraged.Students from the college’s Chemistry Club, Tri Beta and the Engineering Club will lead participants through several hands-on demonstrations, including dry ice bubbles, a cauldron of fire and exploding pumpkins. Representatives from the National Science Teachers Association will have several snakes, insects, reptiles and frogs on display.