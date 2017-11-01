Wartburg’s Kammerstreicher to perform

Wartburg College’s Kammerstreicher will perform Friday, Nov. 10, at 7:30 p.m., in the Wartburg Chapel.The concert also will be live-streamed on Knight Vision at www.wartburg.edu/knightvision.“We are excited to present our first concert of the year, centered around the broad theme of transformation,” said Jacob Tews, Kammerstreicher conductor.The concert, “Transformation,” will include Georg Phillip Telemann’s “Don Quixote Suite,” Alan Lee Silva’s “The Evil Eye and the Hideous Heart,” Arvo Pärt’s “Summa” and John Rutter’s “Suite for Strings.”“Music has the ability to take on multiple guises, which we explore in the four pieces of the program. Each is either inspired by another piece of art or began its life as something else and was itself subsequently transformed,” said Tews.Kammerstreicher, the college’s chamber string orchestra, was formed in 2014. Repertoire for the group includes Baroque and classical works, standard string orchestra pieces and arrangements of songs by the Beatles and Radiohead. Kammerstreicher even branches into the realm of improvisation, exploring jazz and bluegrass alongside contemporary classical improvisations.