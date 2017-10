The Wartburg Players, a student-run theater organization, will perform Allan Sloane’s “A Parade of Witnesses” on Nov. 3 and 4.The shows begin at 7:30 p.m. in McCaskey Lyceum.In “A Parade of Witnesses” Martin Luther is confronted by supporters and detractors of his perspective on man’s relationship with the divine. A narration, provided by the Rev. Kathryn Kleinhans, Wartburg religion professor, further defines the historic discourse by tracing how Luther’s commentaries on theology, sociology and culture continue to influence political and religious discussion today.