Community invited to celebrate the 500th anniversary of the Reformation at Wartburg

Beginning at 11:30 a.m., the celebration will include music by Karen Black, college organist; the Wartburg Choir under the direction of Lee Nelson; a faculty brass quartet featuring Dan Cooper, Bard Mackey, Scott Muntefering and Jim Vaux; and community singing. Kathryn Kleinhans, professor of religion and the Mike and Marge McCoy and Family Distinguished Chair in Lutheran Heritage and Mission, will give a short presentation.
“We will gather to celebrate our heritage as the Christian church but more importantly, we will focus on the ongoing work of the Holy Spirit in our lives and world. We hope that a wide variety of people will take time to join us on this historic occasion,” said the Rev. Ramona Bouzard, dean of the chapel.
Wartburg, a four-year liberal arts college internationally recognized for community engagement, is affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America and named after the castle in Germany where Martin Luther took refuge disguised as a knight during the stormy days of the Reformation while translating the Bible from Greek into German.