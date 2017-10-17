Wartburg College Symphonic Band to perform Oct. 21

The Wartburg College Symphonic Band will perform its fall concert Saturday, Oct. 21, at 3 p.m., in Neumann Auditorium.The band, under the direction of Scott Muntefering, will perform “Sea Songs” by Ralph Vaughn Williams, the “American Hymnsong Suite” by Dwayne Milburn and “Fortress Variations” by Tim Waters.Guest conductor Teryl Dobbs, associate professor and chair of music education at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, will lead the band for “In Paths of Truth and Grace” and “The Diplomat March.” Dobbs is an affiliate within the Mosse/Weinstein Center for Jewish Studies and the Disability Studies Initiative. She also is an active wind band clinician and guest coordinator.Dobbs’ appearance is made possible through the Eugene and Ruth Weidler Drape Distinguished Professorship.The concert is free and open to the public.