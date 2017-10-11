Wartburg to honor four with Alumni Citations

The Wartburg College Alumni Board will present Tomas Lindor Griebling, Brenda Roman and the Rev. Roger and Rosemary Schneider with Alumni Citations Sunday, Oct. 15, during the college’s annual homecoming celebration.

Griebling, a 1987 graduate from Mission, Kan., earned a medical degree from the University of Iowa College of Medicine and a Master of Public Health degree from the University of Kansas. He is the senior associate dean for medical education at the University of Kansas School of Medicine and holds the John P. Wolf 33° Masonic Distinguished Professorship in Urology and is faculty associate in the Landon Center on Aging.

A 1984 graduate, Roman, of Middletown, Ohio, earned a medical degree from the University of Nebraska, then completed a residency in psychiatry at the University of Cincinnati. She began her career in academic medicine as the first director of community psychiatry at the Boonshoft School of Medicine at Wrigth State University in Datyon, Ohio. In 2014 she was appointed assistant dean for curriculum at the medical school.

Roger Schneider, a 1960 graduate, and Rosemary Schneider, a 1959 graduate, have guided the Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in McHenry, Illinois for 47 years, growing the church community from 300 to more than 3,000. Roger led the congregation through four building projects and developed an endowment fund that gathered nearly $2 million for student scholarships and to assist those in need. Rosemary, the church organist, also taught junior high vocal music for 16 years.

Nominees for the annual award are reviewed based on their personal and professional application of the college’s mission statement pillars: leadership, service, faith and learning.