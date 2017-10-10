Wartburg students selected for 2018 national intercollegiate honor band

Payton Brinkman, flute, of Cassville, Wis.

Britni Cohen-Wichner, clarinet, of Stoughton, Wis.

Mary Kate Hines, clarinet, of Davenport.

Brianna Schares, bass clarinet, of Gilbertville.

Logan Merley, French horn, of Sheldon.

Carlee Bertram, trumpet, of Hampton.

Kassie Hennings, trombone, of Dysart.

Garrett Arensdorf, tuba, of Asbury.

Noah Hickman, tuba, of Sheldon.

Alex Astiazaran, percussion, of Phoenix.

Scott Eiklenborg, percussion, of Aplington.

Stephen Klaassen, percussion, of Tulsa, Okla.

Twelve Wartburg College students have been selected to perform with the prestigious Iowa Collegiate Honor Band at the Iowa Music Educator’s Conference on Saturday, Nov. 19.The concert will begin at 2 p.m. in the Nevada High School auditorium and is free and open to the public.Those selected for the honor band include:“This band is made up of the best of the best college players at Iowa colleges and universities,” said Craig Hancock, Wartburg director of bands. “No other school has more representation in the group, and no other school had every nominated student selected.”The 110-member band, conducted by Jack Stamp, conductor at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, represents 19 schools from around the state.