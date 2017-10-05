Wartburg’s Bach’s Lunch to celebrate the Reformation

Wartburg College organist Karen Black will feature pieces based on Lutheran chorale tunes as a celebration of the 500th anniversary of the Protestant Reformation during the college’s Bach’s Lunch organ recital series Oct. 13.The concert will begin at 12:30 p.m. in Wartburg Chapel. It will be preceded by a noon lunch and conversation with Black in the Chapel Commons. Pieces will include “Fantasy on Ein feste Burg ist unser Gott” by Pamela Decker, “Schmücke dich, o liebe Seele, BWV 654” by Johann Sebastian Bach and “Partita on Wachet auf, ruft uns die Stimme, Op. 8, No. 2” by Hugo Distler.Black, the Rudi Inselmann Endowed Professor of Organ, teaches organ and church music, music theory and aural skills. She also serves as organist for weekday chapel and Sunday worship services and conducts the St. Elizabeth Chorale. Black is active as a recitalist and clinician and has performed throughout the United States and in Germany, including at the Castle Church in Wittenburg and St. George’s Church in Eisenach.Bach’s Lunch attendees are invited to bring a lunch or order one from Wartburg’s Den-Rittersaal by the Wednesday prior to the performance by contacting Marcia Haugen, music department office coordinator, at marcia.haugen@wartburg.edu or 352-8300.The series will continue Feb. 9, March 16 and April 13.