Wartburg’s spiritual leaders to serve as Homecoming parade grand marshals

The Revs. Larry Trachte, Ramona Bouzard and Brian Beckstrom will be the grand marshals of Wartburg College’s 2017 Homecoming & Family Weekend parade Saturday, Oct. 14.

“As the college prepares for its celebration of the 500th anniversary of the Reformation, it only made sense that we also would celebrate our faithful spiritual leaders who have walked beside our students, faculty and staff for the last four decades,” said Renee Voves, associate director of institutional advancement–alumni and parent relations and annual giving.

Trachte served as the college’s campus pastor and an assistant professor of religion from 1974 to 2009. He was awarded an Alumni Citation in 1988 and, along with his wife, Lois, the Wartburg Medal in 2016. The Pastor Larry Trachte Award for Service is given each year during Saint Elizabeth Week to faculty and staff who embody his commitment to Wartburg’s mission of service.

Bouzard accepted the call to serve Wartburg as director of church relations and associate in campus ministry in 1994. She ministered alongside Trachte until his retirement in 2009 when she was named dean of the chapel. In addition to preaching and leading worship, Bouzard has taught classes, administered the college’s annual Graven Award and maintained relationships with area churches. She will retire in May 2018.

Shortly after Trachte’s retirement, Beckstrom joined Bouzard at Wartburg. As campus pastor, he has led worship and small group Bible studies and taught classes. Beckstrom also spearheaded a digital revolution in Spiritual Life and Campus Ministry, adding a live-stream team and building the SLCM presence online through social media and a blog.

The parade begins at 10 a.m., traveling south on Fifth Street Northwest from the intersection with Fifth Avenue Northwest, then turning west on First Avenue Northwest and finishing at the intersection of Bremer Avenue and 12th Street Northwest.