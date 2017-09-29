Wartburg to host Real Men Sing festival Oct. 7

More than 700 male singers will join in a day of singing and voice master classes at the annual Real Men Sing choir festival at Wartburg College Saturday, Oct. 7.
The festival, designed to energize the singers and their school music programs, draws participants from across the Midwest, ranging in age from seventh-graders through adults. The finale concert, which begins at 5 p.m., will be live-streamed on Knight Vision at http://www.wartburg.edu/knightvision/.
Central Standard, a barbershop chorus from Kansas City, will lead a master class and perform with the Real Men Sing choir during the finale concert. The award-winning men’s a cappella ensemble earned third place in the Barbershop Harmony Society’s International Chorus Competition. They also have competed at international competitions in Philadelphia, Las Vegas, Pittsburgh and Nashville, Tenn.
Other festival highlights include a special performance by the Roland-Story High School Bass Clef Chorus, conducted by Tanner Stutzman, a 2016 Wartburg graduate.
Luke Johnson, of Southwest Iowa Community College, will conduct the junior high choir, while Lee Nelson, Wartburg’s director of choral activities, will conduct the high school/adult choir. The combined festival choirs will perform a barbershop arrangement of Billy Joel’s “Lullabye (Goodnight, My Angel).”
“Real Men Sing is a wonderful celebration of male chorus singing. The festival nurtures confidence and motivation in the singers to continue to make music throughout their school years and, hopefully, the rest of their life,” Nelson said.
The festival, designed to energize the singers and their school music programs, draws participants from across the Midwest, ranging in age from seventh-graders through adults. The finale concert, which begins at 5 p.m., will be live-streamed on Knight Vision at http://www.wartburg.edu/knightvision/.
Central Standard, a barbershop chorus from Kansas City, will lead a master class and perform with the Real Men Sing choir during the finale concert. The award-winning men’s a cappella ensemble earned third place in the Barbershop Harmony Society’s International Chorus Competition. They also have competed at international competitions in Philadelphia, Las Vegas, Pittsburgh and Nashville, Tenn.
Other festival highlights include a special performance by the Roland-Story High School Bass Clef Chorus, conducted by Tanner Stutzman, a 2016 Wartburg graduate.
Luke Johnson, of Southwest Iowa Community College, will conduct the junior high choir, while Lee Nelson, Wartburg’s director of choral activities, will conduct the high school/adult choir. The combined festival choirs will perform a barbershop arrangement of Billy Joel’s “Lullabye (Goodnight, My Angel).”
“Real Men Sing is a wonderful celebration of male chorus singing. The festival nurtures confidence and motivation in the singers to continue to make music throughout their school years and, hopefully, the rest of their life,” Nelson said.