2017 Alumni Citation: Dr. Tomas Lindor Griebling

To see Dr. Tomas Griebling’s passion for education, you can start with his degree at Wartburg College. He graduated summa cum laude in 1987 with three majors: biology, chemistry, and sociology. “To this day, Tomas remains deeply grateful for the relationships he formed with Wartburg faculty and uses his own experiences as a student here to inform his work as a physician, educator, researcher, and leader,” said nominator and professor emeritus Dr. Fred Ribich.Griebling earned his medical degree from the University of Iowa College of Medicine, with a residency in urology and his Master of Public Health degree from the University of Kansas. He advanced in academia to become senior associate dean for medical education at the University of Kansas School of Medicine. He holds the John P. Wolf 33 Masonic Distinguished Professorship in Urology and is a faculty associate in the Landon Center on Aging at the University of Kansas. In recognition of his excellence as an educator, Griebling has received the Kemper Award for Teaching Excellence and the Ruth Bohan Teaching Professorship, the two top teaching awards at the University of Kansas.As a physician, his expertise in the area of aging and urologic health has led to numerous honors, and he has served in several key leadership roles within his medical specialty. Griebling is the president of the Geriatric Urological Society of the AUA and chair of the Health Sciences Section of the Gerontological Society of America. He serves on the editorial boards of several journals, and he was recently named one of the top 10 physicians in the Kansas City metro area by Ingram’s Magazine. In May, he received the Distinguished Service Award from the American Urological Association for his work in the field of geriatric urology. He has also been elected to membership in the Gold Humanism Medical Honor Society.Dr. David Hampton, professor emeritus of chemistry, summed it up well: “Tomas Griebling is truly a ‘physician’ in the fullest sense of the word, which is evident in his doctor-patient relationships and his compassion for those in need of healing.”In addition to an active professional life, Griebling has held leadership positions for multiple Kansas City-area organizations, including the Good Samaritan Project and the AIDS Service Foundation. He is also a gifted musician who was active with multiple Wartburg music ensembles during his busy college days. He is a lifetime member of the National Flute Association and continues to play for special events.“As a person, as a physician, and as an educator, Tomas embodies the virtues held high by Wartburg College: pursuing excellence, living with integrity, promoting stewardship, building community, committing to lifelong learning, and respecting our roots,” wrote Ribich.For his dedication to education, achievements in his field, and passion to serve those around him, the Wartburg College Alumni Board presents this Alumni Citation to Dr. Tomas Lindor Griebling.