Wartburg College organist to present recital Sept. 21

Karen Black, Wartburg College professor of music, will present a faculty organ recital Thursday, Sept. 21, at 7 p.m., in the Wartburg Chapel.Black, the Rudi Inselmann Endowed Professor of Organ, teaches organ and church music, music theory and aural skills. She also serves as organist for weekday chapel and Sunday worship services and conducts the St. Elizabeth Chorale. Black is active as a recitalist and clinician and has performed throughout the United States and in Germany, including at the Castle Church in Wittenburg and St. George’s Church in Eisenach.The recital will include J.S. Bach’s “Fantasy and Fugue in G Minor, BWV 542” and “Fantasy and Fugue in F Major” by J.E. Bach as well as pieces by Hugo Distler, Paul Halley and Craig Phillips. Black also will perform Pamela Decker’s “Fantasy on Ein Feste Burg,” which was commissioned in memory of the Rev. Henry J. Kurtz for Wartburg’s Sesquicentennial in 2002.