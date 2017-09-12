Minneapolis organist to perform at Wartburg’s first Bach’s Lunch of 2017-18

Organist Christopher Stroh will be featured at Wartburg College’s first Bach’s Lunch organ series recital of the 2017-18 season Friday, Sept. 15.The concert will begin at 12:30 p.m. in Wartburg Chapel. It will be preceded by a noon lunch and conversation with Stroh in the Chapel Commons.Stroh, principal organist at The Basilica of St. Mary in downtown Minneapolis, previously served as organ scholar at the Cathedral of Saint Paul and performed throughout the Midwest and in France and Belgium with The Basilica Cathedral Choir. He has appeared multiple times on American Public Media’s “Pipedreams.”Bach’s Lunch attendees are invited to bring a lunch or order one from Wartburg’s Den-Rittersaal by the Wednesday prior to the performance by contacting Marcia Haugen, music department office coordinator, at marcia.haugen@wartburg.edu or 352-8300.The series will continue Oct. 13, Feb. 9, March 16 and April 13.