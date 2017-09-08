‘Re-imagine American History’ during Wartburg’s Keep on Learning Series

Hal Wohl, University of Northern Iowa professor emeritus of history, will discuss the ramifications of major events, such as the American Revolution, Civil War and World War II, had they ended differently. This course will explore what might have been as a way of understanding American history.
Classes continue Sept. 21 and 28 and Oct. 5 in the Heritage Room of Saemann Student Center. Coffee will be served at 9 a.m., followed by the class from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Parking is available near Saemann Student Center for those entering campus via Wartburg Boulevard.
Pre-registration is not required. The first class of each session is free; a $35 fee due at the second class covers the rest of the sessions.
Jennifer Burke, a Waverly Health Center physical therapist, will have a table at the Sept. 14 session to provide information about new therapeutic pain techniques and her upcoming presentation, “Making Gain While Living With Chronic Pain,” on Oct. 17.
The Keep on Learning series is sponsored by Waverly Health Center. The Wartburg Alumni & Parent Relations Office coordinates Keep on Learning with the assistance of a volunteer committee. For more information, call 319-352-8491, email alumni@wartburg.edu or visit www.wartburg.edu/kol.