Lasansky featured in opening 2017-18 exhibit at Wartburg gallery

The work of Argentinian-born printmaker Mauricio Lasansky will open the 2017-18 season at Wartburg College’s Waldemar A. Schmidt Art Gallery.
“Works by Mauricio Lasansky” will run Wednesday, Sept. 6, through Sunday, Oct. 22. An opening reception will be Friday, Sept. 8, from 6 to 8 p.m. Phillip and Diego Lasansky, Mauricio’s son and grandson, respectively, will host a gallery talk Thursday, Oct. 12, at 11:30 a.m.
Though Mauricio Lasansky created more than 200 prints in his lifetime, he is best known for his large-scale intaglio prints. He also is known for “The Nazi Drawings,” which examine the brutality of Nazi Germany. He spent six years creating the 30 pieces and one triptych that were among the first exhibits installed at the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York City when it opened in 1967.
Mauricio Lasansky also established the printmaking program at the University of Iowa. During his career — he died in 2012 — he had more than 250 solo shows in 35 countries and received six honorary doctorate of art degrees.
The Wartburg exhibit includes selections from the collection of Bill and Lynne Fruehling.
The exhibit is free and open to the public. The gallery, in Bachman Fine Arts Center, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
