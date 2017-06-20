Research becomes reality: Vogel watches plan to combat malaria take shape over course of his college career

Four years can seem like a lifetime in a college student’s world. During those 1,460 days, they will have enrolled in more than 20 courses; attended or been a part of multiple Homecomings, music concerts, and athletic events; taken more tests than they can count; and grown from a recent high school graduate into a young adult ready for the world.

Interspersed in that, Tyler Vogel ’17, a biology major from Oelwein, can add serving as student body president and trying to save the world—or at least a small village in Peru.

As a freshman, Vogel was one of three Wartburg students to receive a provisional $5,000 Clinton Foundation Resolution grant at the Clinton Global Initiative University. Thousands of students annually submit ideas to CGIU, founded by former President Bill Clinton “to engage the next generation of leaders on college campuses around the world” by “coming together to discuss and develop innovative solutions to pressing global issues.” Only 1,200 groups are invited to the conference and only two dozen are selected for the grant competition.