From Arizona to Iowa – College increases recruiting efforts in the Grand Canyon State

Four years ago, very few high school students in and around Phoenix had ever heard of Wartburg College. Today, thanks to a partnership with the Aguila Youth Leadership Institute, that is changing.

Kyle Vowell ’10, the Wartburg admissions counselor assigned to Arizona, has cultivated a relationship with the organization, which empowers and prepares youth for college admission and persistence to graduation, as well as future professional excellence. For many Aguilitas, that means anything from attending one of Arizona’s state schools or private colleges to finding their fit at schools like Brown, Purdue, and now Wartburg.

“Many of these students don’t even know they can go to a private liberal arts school like Wartburg. Being able to give them that opportunity is fantastic,” Vowell said.

But convincing them that Wartburg should be a top consideration isn’t always easy. Selling the school’s academic programs is never an issue. Selling its location—more importantly, its distance from Arizona—can be a serious sticking point for many families.

Dr. José Reyes-Tomassini, visiting assistant professor of biology, understands this concern. A native of Puerto Rico, Reyes-Tomassini said there is a strong emphasis placed on the family structure, and because of that, many never leave the island.

“I think the kids from Arizona, whose parents were born in the U.S., may have less of a problem, but I think there is a sense that leaving that support system is a really big thing,” he said. “Your family may not be able to understand what is going on. If you are a first-generation student, that is even worse because your parents haven’t been to college and don’t understand the pressures.”

Sierra Lovato ’18 said having her mother’s support made leaving the nest much easier.

“My mom really liked Wartburg. Everyone made her feel good about me going here, which made me feel good about going here because I hate being this far away from my parents,” she said.