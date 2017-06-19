Wartburg adds degree program in public health

Wartburg College is expanding its degree program offerings in fall 2017 with the addition of a new major in public health.

The Bachelor of Arts degree, which was approved by the Board of Regents in February, was designed by Dr. Lorinda Sheeler, visiting associate professor of public health.

“Wartburg’s public health major is an interdisciplinary program that provides students with an understanding of the connections between public health and diverse disciplines, like social sciences, biological sciences, and business,” Sheeler said.

The field is growing in Iowa and nationally, with the Association of Schools of Public Health estimating a shortage of about 250,000 qualified public health workers by 2020.

“We’re very excited to be moving forward with our new public health program at a time when student interest is high and employment opportunities abound,” said Dr. Brian Ernsting, dean of the faculty and vice president for academic affairs. “Students who graduate from this program can expect to have access to careers in areas as diverse as epidemiology, health care administration, community health, public policy, and environmental science. Wartburg is proud to help prepare the next generation of public health leaders who will make the world a better place.”