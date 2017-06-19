Peak performance: Nelson, Ritterchor perform at legendary Carnegie Hall

The house lights dimmed as approximately 270 singers walked onto Perelman Stage in Carnegie Hall, spilling over the sides of the risers and into the orchestra. Dr. Lee Nelson, Wartburg’s Patricia R. Zahn Chair in Choral Conducting, took his place on the podium, inhaled deeply, and turned to face the sold-out audience.

“It’s such a storied concert hall. The world’s greatest conductors have performed there, and there is nothing like waiting backstage to go out onto the Carnegie Hall podium. I had to take a moment to stop and breathe and take it all in,” said Nelson. “Then we started making music, and in the first 30 seconds I knew it was going to be something exceptional.”

Though Nelson has conducted at Carnegie before, he said this experience, leading choirs from across the country, including 44 members of Wartburg’s own Ritterchor, through Randall Thompson’s The Testament of Freedom on Presidents Day weekend was his “most memorable” yet.